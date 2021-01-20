BOLT (BOLT) Market Cap Reaches $3.58 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. BOLT has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $141,134.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00060924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.07 or 0.00533128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043559 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.60 or 0.03892862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00016334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012831 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

