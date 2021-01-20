Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of BONH traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 8.55 ($0.11). 556,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,005. The stock has a market cap of £8.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bonhill Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 34.75 ($0.45).

Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, events, and data and analytics propositions to technology, financial services, and diversity business communities in the United Kingdom, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates information-age.com, an online portal that offers news, analysis, guidance, and research for its CTO community; and organizes a range of live events programs.

