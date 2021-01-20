Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 1.0% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,914.07.

BKNG traded down $15.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,147.13. 11,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,530. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,143.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,879.61. The company has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,290.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $45.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

