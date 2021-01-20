BoringDAO (BOR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.99 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. One BoringDAO token can currently be bought for $494.85 or 0.01403076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded up 47.4% against the dollar. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $21.68 million and $7.99 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00049719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00120045 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00073223 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00253442 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00064183 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com.

