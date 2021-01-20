Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $1.00

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $0.94. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 43,041 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a market cap of $101.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 6.19.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 96.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 114,344 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 620.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 369,030 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

