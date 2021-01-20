BOSAGORA (BOA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $273,268.00

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. BOSAGORA has a total market capitalization of $25.35 million and $273,268.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOSAGORA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00057503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.05 or 0.00524615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00042261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.25 or 0.03846915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00013130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015994 BTC.

About BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA is a coin. Its launch date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,595,031 coins. The Reddit community for BOSAGORA is https://reddit.com/