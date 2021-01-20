Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.99. Bowl America shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 5,023 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bowl America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Bowl America alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 million, a PE ratio of -78.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter. Bowl America had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 4.33%.

About Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A)

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Bowl America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowl America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.