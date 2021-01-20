Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,763,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,924,000 after purchasing an additional 317,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after buying an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,607,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,414. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $245.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

