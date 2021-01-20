Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Boosts Stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,919 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,239 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 267,421.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 61,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 61,507 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.9% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.64. 305,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,674,901. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

In other news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,814,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.