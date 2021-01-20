Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Buys New Shares in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,456,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,531,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,742,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDXG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,234. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $997.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%. The business had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded MiMedx Group from a “b” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

