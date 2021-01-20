Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,235.00 to $1,348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,745.00 to $1,835.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.35.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $52.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,481.90. The company had a trading volume of 22,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,698. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,372.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,270.54. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,453.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.99, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

