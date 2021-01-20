Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $2.95 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,374 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 1.4% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

NYSE AXP traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $128.97. The company had a trading volume of 223,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,945. The firm has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

