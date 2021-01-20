Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ROP traded up $5.93 on Wednesday, hitting $420.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,133. The business’s fifty day moving average is $421.93 and its 200 day moving average is $414.41. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

