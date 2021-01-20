Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $571,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,926,000 after purchasing an additional 617,700 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,054,000 after purchasing an additional 419,681 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,486,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,980,000 after purchasing an additional 104,757 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,267,000 after purchasing an additional 90,374 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 11.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,172,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,783,000 after purchasing an additional 123,900 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,991,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,617 shares in the company, valued at $27,722,047.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $708,278.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.41. 38,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,129. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.78 and a 200 day moving average of $110.18. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

