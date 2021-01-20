Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $883,000 Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Splunk were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7,610.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,366,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,850,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,849. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Pritchard Capital lowered their price objective on Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.62.

SPLK stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.67. The company had a trading volume of 40,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.