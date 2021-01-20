Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Increases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 1.9% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Linde by 35.5% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 161,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.36. 49,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,810. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

