BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Update

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 6,490,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 399.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 217,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 174,268 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in BP by 56.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 258,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 93,554 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in BP in the second quarter worth $1,565,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in BP by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 149,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 59,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. BP has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $38.51.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BP has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BP from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.