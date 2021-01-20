Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L) (LON:BRCK) Shares Down 0.5%

Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L) (LON:BRCK) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63.50 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 64.43 ($0.84). Approximately 131,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 616,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.75 ($0.85).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.74. The stock has a market cap of £153.26 million and a PE ratio of 17.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L)’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

About Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L) (LON:BRCK)

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Products and Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates, as well as joinery materials, radiators, and associated parts and accessories.

