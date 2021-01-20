Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.82

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 59173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bridgestone from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bridgestone Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgestone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

