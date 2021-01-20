Brinker International (EAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Brinker International has set its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.40-0.60 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.40-0.60 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. Brinker International has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $63.31.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

