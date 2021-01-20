Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $18.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

BRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.37.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.86 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

