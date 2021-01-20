Brokerages Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.48. Ciena posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

CIEN traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.84. 1,072,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,314. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $43,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,400 shares of company stock worth $1,266,287. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

