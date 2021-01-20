Brokerages Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Cisco Systems posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,491,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,139,506. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $191.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.