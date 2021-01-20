Brokerages Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Investors Real Estate Trust reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.88 million. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NYSE:CSR opened at $72.48 on Friday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

