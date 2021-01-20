Brokerages Anticipate Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Post $0.09 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Liquidity Services reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.48 million.

LQDT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LQDT stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $701.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

