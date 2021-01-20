Brokerages Anticipate Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.64. Rogers Communications reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RCI shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.3804 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,069,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,046,000 after acquiring an additional 48,608 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 386.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 212,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 17,966 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

