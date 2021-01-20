Brokerages Anticipate Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $45.40.

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $396,419.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 780,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 21.7% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 680,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,385,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 434,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 266,205 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $16,585,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 58.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 98,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

