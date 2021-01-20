Brokerages Anticipate Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLNO. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 1,150,141 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 119.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 85,880 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. 165,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,894. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

