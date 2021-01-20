Brokerages Expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.28. Annaly Capital Management posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 205,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,291,923. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,729.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

