Brokerages Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Capital Product Partners reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.64 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 34.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,445,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 369,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth $60,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 170,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $176.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

