Brokerages Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Post Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will report earnings of $2.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.65 and the lowest is $1.84. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of FBC opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $150,016,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after buying an additional 1,034,302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 606,718 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $9,506,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $7,384,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 235,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

