Brokerages Expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $636.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $34.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.