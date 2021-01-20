Brokerages Expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will report ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). ION Geophysical posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.83 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ION Geophysical by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ION Geophysical by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 15,534 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ION Geophysical in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in ION Geophysical by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,174. ION Geophysical has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $46.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 4.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

