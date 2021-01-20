Brokerages Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.17. Kelly Services posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on KELYA. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

KELYA stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $832.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. Kelly Services has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter worth about $2,024,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 88,993.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 401,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter worth about $421,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.