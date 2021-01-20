Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.