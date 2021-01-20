Brokerages Expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $324.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to post sales of $324.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $344.00 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $276.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.78 million.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $122,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,741,597.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,982 shares of company stock worth $2,238,313. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 17.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 96.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 113.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,485,000 after purchasing an additional 181,394 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 172.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $3,295,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEGA stock traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.68. 383,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,668. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $143.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.15 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

