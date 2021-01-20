Brokerages Expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to Post -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.87). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $31,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,411 shares of company stock worth $1,242,629. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,440,000 after buying an additional 1,847,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 230,082 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $1,971,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYA opened at $6.13 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

