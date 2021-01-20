Brokerages Expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report $106.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.83 million to $106.94 million. Q2 posted sales of $86.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $403.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.59 million to $404.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $487.94 million, with estimates ranging from $482.71 million to $497.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

In other news, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $254,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,384.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,508,116.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,144,337. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 235.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000.

Shares of QTWO traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.19. The company had a trading volume of 591,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,789. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

