Wall Street brokerages expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Safehold reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.27 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $74.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $76.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Safehold by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Safehold during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 25.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Safehold during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

