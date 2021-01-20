Brokerages Expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. WSFS Financial posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $162.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.86 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $695,054.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,854.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $57,707.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,974 shares of company stock worth $1,154,396 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 152.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $47.19 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

