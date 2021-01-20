Brokerages Set AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) PT at $112.50

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,704,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032,874. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average is $96.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

