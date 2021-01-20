Brokerages Set Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Target Price at $21.50

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAMT. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Camtek alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 48,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Camtek stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.66. Camtek has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.