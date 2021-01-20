Brokerages Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target at C$106.05

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$106.05.

Several analysts recently commented on GIB.A shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James set a C$106.00 price target on CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$100.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. CGI has a one year low of C$67.23 and a one year high of C$114.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$99.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$92.69.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

