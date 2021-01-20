Brokerages Set CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Target Price at $27.25

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRY. TheStreet upgraded CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In other CryoLife news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 8,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $178,530.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,508.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $383,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,233 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,698 shares of company stock worth $700,368. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CryoLife by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CryoLife by 33.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CryoLife by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 577.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,450,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRY opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $939.56 million, a P/E ratio of -63.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13. CryoLife has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $31.77.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.24 million. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CryoLife will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

