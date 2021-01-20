Brokerages Set JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Price Target at $113.43

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

YY stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.88. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.21.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $7.87. The company had revenue of $925.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.28 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. As a group, analysts predict that JOYY will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in JOYY during the third quarter worth $35,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in JOYY by 20.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in JOYY by 102.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

