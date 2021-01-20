Brokerages Set Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Price Target at $14.64

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

PARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,720,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after buying an additional 1,063,272 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 424,408 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 138,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 82,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PARR opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $767.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.51.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $689.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.04 million. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. Analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

