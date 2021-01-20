Brokerages Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Target Price at $19.30

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIOCF. TD Securities cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.25 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF remained flat at $$13.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 24,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,769. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

