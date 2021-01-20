Brokerages Set Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Target Price at $39.50

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCVL. TheStreet downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,037.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,066 shares of company stock worth $1,318,340 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 17,011.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCVL traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.04. 44,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,220. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.93 million, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $274.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.10 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

