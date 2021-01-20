Brokerages Set The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Price Target at $45.57

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

NYSE:NYT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.03. 13,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,862. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56. The New York Times has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The New York Times will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The New York Times in the third quarter valued at $51,270,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its stake in The New York Times by 27.4% in the third quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,385,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,074,000 after buying an additional 513,250 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The New York Times by 290.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 452,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after buying an additional 336,460 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in The New York Times by 232.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after buying an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times during the second quarter worth about $4,244,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

