Brokerages Set United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Price Target at $41.42

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,056 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the third quarter worth $243,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the third quarter worth $1,086,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 27.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 53.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,564. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.